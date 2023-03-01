Experts at the service examined Google search data to determine which city has the most residents seeking help with their mental health.

They found that York has the highest number of people seeking therapy, at 1,438 monthly searches per 100,000 people.

The majority in York are looking for occupational therapy, at 60 monthly searches, and couples therapy, at 20, according to UK Therapy Rooms.

Occupational therapy supports people whose "health, environment or social circumstances make it difficult to take part in activities", and couples therapy offers counselling to people who need help with their relationship, according to the NHS.

UK Therapy Rooms also looked at the correlation between world events in the news and the fluctuations in people searching for therapy across the UK.

They found that searches for therapy increased by 122 per cent in January 2023 from January 2019 with the rise of inflation.

They also found that people seeking therapy folowing the Covid-19 lockdowns in April 2020 and February 2021 increased by 139 per cent and 73 per cent respectively.

Completing the top three cities are Bristol and Reading, both with 849 monthly searches per 100,000 people.