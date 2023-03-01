City of York Council's leader, Keith Aspden, says a total of 2,600 civil servants are set to relocate to the massive redevelopment site behind York railway station.

He said it follows a visit there by Government Minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe in January, when she spoke about the Places for Growth programme, which will see civil service jobs relocated outside of London and South East, including to York and Darlington.

Cllr Aspden said the visit followed several years of negotiation and work with Government officials and the York Central partners to bring more higher paid and skilled jobs to York.

Earlier in December, the Cabinet Office said it expects the new government hub planned for York to open in 2027.

Cllr Aspden said that further details and confirmation of the plans are expected soon as the York Central development progresses.

He said: “Positive discussions have been ongoing for some time now with Government officials to secure the opportunity to bring more jobs to York, both through a new Government Hub as well as the headquarters of Great British Rail.

"Previous public discussions about the Government Hub plans estimated around 2,000 jobs moving, but this latest commitment is a welcome confirmation of a larger number of high quality, skilled jobs for the city. This is a real vote of confidence in the city and the York Central project.

“The plans to move significant government functions to York Central truly demonstrates the quality of the site, which has been recognised as one of the most important brownfield sites in the country. The project will see us deliver innovative world class business space, housing and public spaces, unlocking a £1.2 billion boost to our economy, and delivering a new generation of jobs. It is important to ensure that the wider York community benefits from this investment.

“York Central has been talked about for decades, but I am pleased that we are now taking major steps to move the project forward for the benefit of residents. This progress is only possible thanks to the hard work and shared vision of all the York Central partners. Together, we’ve overcome decades of false starts on the site to ensure that we are in a position to deliver the exciting vision, including attracting these new jobs, for our city’s future.”