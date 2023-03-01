Our condolences to all family and friends.

---

Anthony (Tony) Robinson Fawcett died on February 20, peacefully at home after a long illness, aged 60 years of Scalby (formerly of Ampleforth). Beloved husband of Dawn, dearly loved dad of Ben, Zoe and Josh, devoted son of Doreen and the late Anthony. A dear brother to Diane, Robert, Edward and the late Joanna and a much loved grandpa to Octavia and Monty. Also a dear uncle and father-in-law. Requiem Mass at St Laurence's Abbey, Ampleforth College on Friday March 10 at 11am followed by private interment. Family flowers only please, donations in Tony's memory will be given to St Catherine's Hospice Trust, Scarborough, a plate will be provided in church. Inquiries to JV Thompson Funeral Directors.

---

David (Dave) Gilmour died on February 17 aged 73 years, peacefully in St Leonard's Hospice with his three children around him. Much loved dad of Paul, Carl, Victoria and the late Lizzie, also stepdad to Peter, much loved grandad and beloved partner of Debbie. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Wednesday, March 8 at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in Dave's memory may be given to St Leonard's Hospice, a donation box will be provided at the service. All inquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors.

---

Ronald (Ron) Smith sadly but peacefully passed away, surrounded with love, at Minster Grange on February 16, 2023 aged 90. Loving husband to the late Marlene. Dear brother to Alan, Moira, Kathleen and the late Peter. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, friend and neighbour to many. Much loved uncle and godfather to Andrea. Missed so much already. Funeral service to be held at York Crematorium on Wednesday 15, March at 11.40am. Family flowers only please. Donations gratefully received at the service or online at www.funeralguide.co.uk/109350 for St Leonard's Hospice and York Against Cancer. All inquiries please to J G Fielder & Son.

---

Jeffrey (Jeff) Corker died on February 15 aged 69 years unexpectedly with his loving family around him. Beloved husband of Lynda and devoted father of Patrick, Anna and Robert, father-in-law to Giles and grandad to Rory. Requiem mass to take place at English Martyr's R.C. Church, Dalton Terrace on Friday March 17 at 10.30am. Family flowers only please. All inquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors.

----

Naomi Charlotte Hickman (nee Wiltshire) died peacefully at home in Riccall House on February 23 2023, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of Eric, much loved mum of Catherine, David and the late Russell, mum-in-law of Chris and Stephanie, and devoted grandma of Helen, Rebecca, Lydia and Charlotte. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Riccall on Tuesday 14th March 14, at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in Naomi's memory may be made to Diabetes UK and a donation plate will be provided at the service. All inquiries to JG Fielder and Son, York.

---

George Woodcock passed away peacefully at Vida Hall nursing home on February 17 aged 86 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late Betty, loving dad to Christine and Sandra and grandad to Matthew. Funeral service at York crematorium on Friday March 17, at 11.40am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be made to Royal British Legion, a plate will be provided at the service. All inquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Cromwell Road.

---

Brian Thomas, formerly of Sawdon and East Ayton, passed away peacefully in his sleep, cared for lovingly, at Beechwood Place Nursing Home Norton, on February 19, 2023. Father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a man of unshakable faith and love. Devoted husband of Sue who passed away in 2021. Local businessman, Methodist local preacher, Rotarian and friend, Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Stephen, Graham and Sandra thank all who have offered condolences and shared their stories. We also thank the management and the staff at Beechwood for their care for him and support of us, over the last four years. He loved as he was loved by God. Funeral service to take place at Ayton Methodist Church on Thursday March 9 2023 at 10.45am, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. All inquires to S C Bainbridge funeral directors.

---

Delia Maureen Morgetroyd peacefully passed away on February 14, 2023, aged 83 years. Loving wife to the late Donald, wonderful Mum to Howard, caring mother-in-law to Catherine and cherished Nana to Eve and Daniel. She will be sadly missed. Funeral service to be held at Northop Crematorium, Mold on March 8, at 11am.

---

Pauline Lofthouse died on Friday 17 February peacefully in Firth House, Selby. Pauline aged 88 years, beloved wife of the late Buckley, dearly loved Mum to Yvonne and Kay, Mother-in-law to Andy and Gerd, loved and missed Nan to Lynette, Todd and Scott. Funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Thursday March 9 at St Francis Church, Thorpe Willoughby, followed by a private cremation at York Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers for Cancer Research. Inquiries to HH Chambers & Son.

---

William (Bill) Herbert died at York Hospital on February 18 after a long life of 92 years. Much loved husband of the late Clare, father of Martin and Judith and energetic grandfather to Bill, Stan, Charlie and Freddie. Funeral to be held at St Margaret Clitherow RC Church Haxby on Friday 17 March at noon followed by burial at Huntington Cemetery. Donations welcome to RNIB. All inquiries Rowley & Sons Family Funeral Services.

---

Isabella Jean Denison (née Wetherell) died peacefully on 17 February 2023 aged 90. Widow of the late John Denison, beloved mother of Nigel and Katharine, and much loved grandmother, and great-grandmother. Funeral Service will be held at St Giles' Church, Skelton on March 10, 2023 at 11.30 a.m. No flowers. Donations to Alzheimer's Society and Royal British Legion. All inquiries to Rowley & Sons Family Funeral Services.

---

Doris May Shipley sadly passed away on January 28, 2023 aged 91 years. Funeral service to be held on Wednesday, March 8 at Edward the Confessor Church at 1pm followed by burial at Fulford Cemetery. All inquiries to Coop Funeral Care Cromwell Road.

---

Diane Boldison (nee Brandon) sadly passed away at home February 20, 2023 aged 72 years. Loving wife to Don, mum to Kirsty and Gareth, mum-in-law to Mike and Lucy and a devoted nan to Ben, Zak, Mia and Becky. Funeral service will be held at York Crematorium on Wednesday, March 15 at 2.20pm. Family flowers only. Donations would be gratefully received for Yorkshire Cancer Research. Diane will be missed by all who knew her. All inquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Cromwell Road.

---

George ﻿Underwood died peacefully in the excellent care of Rawcliffe Manor Care Home on Monday, February 20, aged 87 years. Brother to Pat, the late Alan and the late Mary Garbutt (Huntington) who looked after George for much of his life, also uncle to their children. Funeral to be held at Huntington Methodist Church on Friday, March 10 at 1pm. Donations can be made to York MIND, to support people of all ages with mental health issues. All enquiries to JG Fielder & Son Funeral Directors.

---

Valerie Stamp passed away sadly at York Hospital on Friday, 10 February, aged 83 years. Beloved wife to Noel, much loved mother to Graham, Michael and Nicholas and grandmother to Rowan, Arran and Finn. Funeral to be held at York Crematorium on Tuesday, March 7 at 3pm. Family flowers only. Donations can be made in Valerie's memory to the British Heart Foundation. All inquiries to JG Fielder & Son Funeral Directors.

---

Gladys Bell died on January 29, peacefully at Apple Tree Care Home. Gladys, aged 95 years, of New Earswick, beloved wife of the late Ed, mother of Alan, Lynn and Sharon, grandmother and great-grandmother. Interment to be held at Fulford Cemetery on Monday, March 6, at 1pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to British Heart Foundation would be gratefully received in Gladys's memory. All inquiries to JG Fielder & Son Funeral Directors.

---

Patricia (Pat) Barker, much loved wife of the late Mick Barker, peacefully passed away on 10 February aged 92 years. Funeral service to be held at York Crematorium on 2 March at 2.20 pm. Donations gratefully received for British Heart Foundation.

---

---

Harry Marshall passed away on February 10 aged 80 years in York Hospital. Much loved husband of Brenda, dad to Lisa and Steven, father-in-law of Lorraine, grandad of Sophie and Daniel, great-grandad of Freddie, and good friend to Paul. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Tuesday March 7 at 11.40am, family flowers only please, donations in Harry's memory may be given to York Against Cancer, a donation box will be provided at the service. All inquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors.

---

