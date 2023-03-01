York Police say the incident happened in North Street Gardens close to the Aviva building in the city on Saturday night (February 25).

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information and video footage after a woman was robbed in the park.

"The victim, who was on a night out, was in the park area when she was approached by a man who asked for her bag before punching her, stealing the bag and running off in an unknown direction.

"The man is described as wearing all black clothing with a hood covering his face.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and either witnessed the incident or saw a man in dark clothing running away from the area.

"We are also appealing to anyone who may have captured any suspicious activity on dashcam or the man running off to get in touch.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email 000828@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 828 Damion Addis."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230035273.