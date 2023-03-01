KD Recruitment, based at Woodend in The Crescent in Scarborough, will make a £50 donation to Saint Catherine's Hospice for every person they place in a permanent position in 2023.

Kelly Dunn, managing director, wanted to support the hospice in this way after a family member was looked after by the Saint Catherine’s team.

Kelly said: “My mum was supported by the amazing palliative care nurses for 12 months whilst she battled Motor Neurone Disease - and she also stayed at the hospice twice before she passed away last summer.

"The team are absolutely amazing, they not only support the patients but also the wider family. They understand how difficult a time this can be and make everything is as smooth as possible."

Tracy Calcraft, fundraising and marketing director at Saint Catherine’s, said the team are "thrilled" to be working with Kelly and her team on this year-long partnership.

"This regular support from KD Recruitment will go straight towards patient care and help lots of patients and their loved ones in our local area," Tracy said.

If you would like to find out more about how to support Saint Catherine’s, as a business, group or individual, visit the hospice website.