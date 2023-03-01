About fifty years ago my father-in-law went to Banks Music Shop in search of an obscure piece of music for which he did not have all the details.

He was astonished when, after he had told one of the assistants as much as he knew, the assistant came back with the desired sheet music.

“Allow me to congratulate you on your filing system,” said my father-in-law. “Oh,” replied the assistant, “that’s our Miss Banks!”

Tony Sudbery, Fulford, York