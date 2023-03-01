What a sad state of affairs when disability rights campaigner Flick Williams has to take City of York Council to court over their crass stupidity (Disabled woman Flick Williams wins legal battle with York council, February 23).

May I suggest every councillor who voted to let businesses set up pavement cafés all over York be given a wheelchair and be required to use it outside for everything for one month - including bus travel, shopping, getting through central York, etc.

Then see how they like what they have inflicted on people with disabilities.

They should hang their heads in shame.

William Moore, Lochrin Place, York

 