Based in Kettlestring Lane Clifton Moor, Freeklime - York’s newest bouldering centre – is set to open to the public on Monday March 20.

Chris Whitehead, Freeklime’s managing director, was introduced to climbing by a family friend on local Yorkshire Gritstone edges such as Brimham Rocks and Almscliff Crag.

Chris, 27, said: "The beauty of climbing is that it forces you to be completely present and the feeling of moving upwards is completely addictive. I have been climbing three to four times a week and 15 years later my love for climbing hasn’t wavered.

Chris Whitehead, founder of Freeklime (Image: UGC)

"As a young person it gave me an outlet to express myself, develop self-confidence and meet like-minded people. It has been awesome to witness so many people discover the joy of climbing through Freeklime and see their progression into confident climbers.”

Monthly membership at Freeklime in York costs £28 per month and instructor-led sessions such as ‘Mini Freeks’, National Indoor Bouldering Award Schemes and improver sessions will be available at the new centre in the city.

Chris set up his first climbing centre in Huddersfield in 2019 which now hosts regular social climbing events for LGBTQIA+ groups, schools, local businesses, university students and charities - and Chris said he is looking to replicate this model in York.

Chris added: "Inclusion and accessibility plays a huge part in the Freeklime model. We’re always making changes within the business to become more barrier free and hope once the York site opens that there will be an opportunity to also add regular climbing socials for neurodivergent adults and children, retired people and regular business networking sessions.”

He is also aiming to improve people’s mental health through climbing. Freeklime has made some great partnerships with the like of ‘Blackdog Outdoors’ to promote the mental health benefits of climbing.

The centre is due to open on March 20 (Image: UGC)

Chris said his ambition is to establish Freeklime as the leading climbing brand for the novice climber. He plans to continue to expand throughout Yorkshire with a particular focus on smaller niches, predominantly overlooked by the larger operators.

Chris was inspired by his dad, Rob Whitehead, to set up in business. Rob has carved out a successful career in the confectionary and food sector and has launched several start-up brands and businesses in this sector.

To find out more about Freeklime York, visit the website at: www.freeklime.co.uk