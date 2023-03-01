York Citizens Advice’s warning of domestic energy price hikes of between 20 per cent and 25 per cent is an underestimate (York energy bills set to rise by up to 25 per cent from April, Press online, February 27).

Some of our rental properties have just suffered increases of 26.83 per cent on KW per hour usage; plus a far worse 91.3 per cent increase on the daily standing charge.

It has not been possible to secure better rates with any alternative suppliers.

Matthew Laverack, Laverack Associates Properties, Lord Mayors Walk, York

 

 