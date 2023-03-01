This comes amid the cost of living crisis which has forced many to look for new ways to save money while keeping their home warm.

Many have turned to popular websites like TikTok to look for quick and easy life hacks. However, many of these have proven risky and even dangerous.

Last year, around 50 people were evacuated from their homes in Derbyshire after a blaze emerged from one of the flats owned by someone using this trick.

(Canva) Warnings come after the hack forced 50 people in Derbyshire to evacuate their homes (Image: Canva)

With all of this in mind, here is the TikTok heating hack warned against by firefighters and a heating expert over at MyJobsQuote.

Heating hack warned against by industry expert

The heating hack warned against by expert Matthew Jenkins involves users using a tea light in a terracotta dish which is then covered by an upside-down terracotta pot, helping to contain the heat.

However, this can actually be quite dangerous as was the case when a fire broke out in Derbyshire.

It was believed that the heat released from the base of the lamp was enough to weaken the plate underneath, causing the entire device to collapse, engulfing the melted wax in flames.

Derbyshire firefighters warn against 'very dangerous' DIY heating hack from TikTok

Firefighters in Derbyshire warned against the new TikTok heating hack after a fire forced some 50 people to evacuate their homes.

The Brigade described the devices as part of a "very dangerous" social media trend, urging residents to avoid turning to this cheaper alternative.

Station manager Barclay Masterson, of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Although these hacks may look like a good way to save money on heating bills, they are very dangerous and we would urge people not to follow the videos posted online.

“Luckily, in this instance, the occupiers witnessed the failure of the homemade device and evacuated the flat safely before calling 999 – but it could have been very different, and I would therefore like to remind everyone of the dangers that DIY heaters pose.”

Mr Masterson said of the cause: “On this occasion, the heat released from the base of the tea lights was enough to weaken the terracotta plates they were placed on, causing the homemade device to collapse and the melted wax to ignite.”