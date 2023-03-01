The Coptoberfest event is held in St. Giles’ Church in the village every year - and is now into its eighth year. It has raised over £20,000 to date.

Organisers of the event said the aim of the festival has always been to provide a great community event for beer lovers, fans of live music and an appreciation of local produce – and to raise money for good causes.

Co-organiser, Andy Herrington, said: “This event is the work of loads of volunteers who help us go from church to beer festival and back to a church in a matter of days.

The next event is planned for October this year (Image: UGC)

"That really underlines the community aspect of Coptoberfest and it’s a pleasure to give the proceeds of the event profit and sponsors’ money back to people who will really benefit from it.”

This year's event has proven to be the most successful to date, with the church being temporarily converted into a tap-room with 28 beers, a selection of gin, cider, prosecco and for the first time, a locally-brewed lager. Complimenting the beer, locally-made pork pies were on offer along with a line-up of live music.

The beneficiaries for the 2022 beer festival include St Leonard’s Hospice, Panda Playgroup, Copmanthorpe Primary School, local Brownie groups and the Wombles group.

Les Wood, of the Copmanthorpe Wombles, said: "The Wombles are a volunteer group we started 15 years ago. We initially aimed to rid the village of litter but that’s since grown to cutting back vegetation to keep paths clear as well as supporting Askham Bog. The money from Coptoberfest allows us to replace ageing equipment and safety wear.”

Meanwhile, Rosina Burroughs, who is in Year 6 at Copmanthorpe Primary School, said they will use the money to buy a bird box and camera to give everyone at the school the chance to birdwatch.

Rosina said: "Not everyone has a garden so this will bring wildlife closer to them. I think it’s good for wellbeing and helps people feel peaceful. I also hope to see a woodpecker."

It has raised around £20,000 for charities in the city over the years (Image: UGC)

Bill Hulme, medical director at St Leonard’s Hospice, said the team are "incredibly grateful" for the support from Coptoberfest.

"Every little bit raised by our community makes a huge difference and helps us to continue our vital care of local people and families facing life-limiting illness and bereavement," he said.

Meanwhile, Chloe, who is 10 years old and part of 3rd Copmanthorpe Brownies, said: “I’m a child and don’t drink beer, but Coptoberfest is nice for all the groups and charities – especially the ones with children and young people in.”

The next Coptoberfest event in planned for October 13 and 14 2023.