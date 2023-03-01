A WOMAN has suffered from smoke inhalation after a fire at a house in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 7.15pm last night (February 27) to Crichton Avenue in Clifton.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Acomb and York responded to a report of a fire in the kitchen of a residential property.
"On arrival of crews found a small fire to the microwave was out.
"Crews assisted a female casualty who was suffering from smoke inhalation before leaving her with a relative to await the arrival of an ambulance for a precautionary check."
