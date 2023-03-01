UPDATED 7AM: Humberside Police say John has now been found safe and well.
AN urgent appeal has been issued to help find a man missing from home in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 78-year-old John.
They have not released John's surname or a great deal of information about his disappearance, but a spokesman said: "John was last seen around 12.04am this morning (March 1) in the St John's Avenue area of Bridlington.
"If you have any information regarding John's whereabouts or if you are to locate him please contact us via 101 quoting log number 14 of 01/03/2023."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article