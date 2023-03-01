Humberside Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 78-year-old John.

They have not released John's surname or a great deal of information about his disappearance, but a spokesman said: "John was last seen around 12.04am this morning (March 1) in the St John's Avenue area of Bridlington.

"If you have any information regarding John's whereabouts or if you are to locate him please contact us via 101 quoting log number 14 of 01/03/2023."