The York Museums Trust, whose attractions include the Castle Museum, Yorkshire Museum and York Art Gallery, says it managed to reduce an expected budget loss of nearly £800,000 in 2022/23 to around £300,000 through continued scrutiny of every cost and tight control on recruitment.

"Given the unexpected inflationary pressures and the uncertainty caused by the cost-of-living crisis, we are really pleased with this outturn," say Kathryn Blacker and Paul Lambert, of the trust, in a report to a City of York Council scrutiny committee.

"However, this is not a sustainable financial position, given the pressures are not going away."

Their report said the trust was currently preparing its 2023/24 budget which would at best project losses of around £0.5 million, which would further diminish its reserves position.

It said the trust received a £300,000 annual grant from City of York Council each year, which was reduced from £600,000 in 2015/16 and from £1.1m in 2014/15 as a result of introducing charging at the Art Gallery.

"We do not carry any capital funding and the state of the buildings in our care remain of concern, and we are unable to make any much-needed improvements or changes without such funding," said the report.

It said the trust was pleased to have retained its Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) Status for the period April 2023 to March 2026.

"However, the level of the grant remains at £1.253 million, which has remained unchanged since 2019.

"With inflation, Arts Council themselves have stated that they expect us to deliver 15 per cent less than we have been able to do previously."

The report said an element of funding that had been crucial to the trust's survival was a 'Letter of Credit' from the council for £1.95 million, which it had had since 2020.

"This letter currently expires in March 2024. Our stakeholders and funders have seen this as a visible sign of support from the council which has been crucial to us continuing to receive other sources of grants, funding and support throughout the period."

The report said the trust's attractions generated £19 million of economic value added in the city in the current financial year.

It said the Castle Museum, its most popular family and visitor attraction, was now achieving healthy visitor numbers of more than 80 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

"In the last twelve months our 'Tiger who came to tea' exhibition proved very popular and Christmas on Kirkgate was very well attended."

It said the Yorkshire Museum, which had opened through the winter period for the first time since Covid, had seen a much more gradual return of visitors.