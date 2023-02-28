Just after 8pm on Friday (February 24), North Yorkshire Police say roads policing officers were on patrol in the Harrogate area when a car was spotted that caught their attention.

READ MORE: 'The picture is bleak' - York anti-racism group reveal inequalities in city

READ MORE: York woman celebrates dream wedding after fighting cancer for second time, at 26

A police spokesman said: "Acting on intelligence, and with the help of the town’s CCTV system, a grey Seat Leon was identified in suspicious circumstances, and officers made towards it immediately.

"They observed the occupants of the vehicle behaving suspiciously – including getting out of the car and approaching other vehicles. A short time later, they stopped the car on Leeds Road near Pannal.

"Both occupants and the car itself were searched by officers, and a number of tools including pliers and screwdrivers were located.

"As a result, both men – who were in their 30s and from Leeds – were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles."

They have since been released on bail as police enquiries into their activities continue.