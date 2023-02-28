TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to steal vehicles in North Yorkshire.
Just after 8pm on Friday (February 24), North Yorkshire Police say roads policing officers were on patrol in the Harrogate area when a car was spotted that caught their attention.
A police spokesman said: "Acting on intelligence, and with the help of the town’s CCTV system, a grey Seat Leon was identified in suspicious circumstances, and officers made towards it immediately.
"They observed the occupants of the vehicle behaving suspiciously – including getting out of the car and approaching other vehicles. A short time later, they stopped the car on Leeds Road near Pannal.
"Both occupants and the car itself were searched by officers, and a number of tools including pliers and screwdrivers were located.
"As a result, both men – who were in their 30s and from Leeds – were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles."
They have since been released on bail as police enquiries into their activities continue.
