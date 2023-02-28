National Highways Yorkshire previously confirmed that the A64 was closed in both directions between Ganton and Willerby, which is located between the A169 at Malton and the A1039 at Staxton.

The road closure was in force following a two-vehicle collision - and emergency services including North Yorkshire Police were on the scene.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews have been called to the incident (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

A spokesperson for the force said: "Please expect delays in the area and where possible, please use alternative routes.

"We are at the scene with other emergency services. Thank you for your understanding."

Now, National Highways has confirmed that the road is back open.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "The A64 has reopened in both directions between the B1248 Norton and the B1249 Willerby.

"There are no significant residual delays in the area."