A MAJOR road in North Yorkshire is closed in both directions following a crash in the area - and emergency services are on the scene.
National Highways Yorkshire has confirmed that the A64 is closed in both directions between Ganton and Willerby, which is located between the A169 at Malton and the A1039 at Staxton.
The road closure is in force following a two-vehicle collision - and emergency services including North Yorkshire Police are on the scene.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Please expect delays in the area and where possible, please use alternative routes.
"We are at the scene with other emergency services. Thank you for your understanding."
National Highways Yorkshire confirmed the team are also on the way to the scene to assist with traffic management.
The #A64 is closed in both directions between #Ganton and #Willerby which is located between the #A169 at #Malton #Norton and the #A1039 at #Staxton@NYorksPolice is on the scene of a two-vehicle collision near #Ganton— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) February 28, 2023
We are en route to assist with traffic management. pic.twitter.com/YffHm5hGj2
