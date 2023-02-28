National Highways Yorkshire has confirmed that the A64 is closed in both directions between Ganton and Willerby, which is located between the A169 at Malton and the A1039 at Staxton.

The road closure is in force following a two-vehicle collision - and emergency services including North Yorkshire Police are on the scene.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews have been called to the incident (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

A spokesperson for the force said: "Please expect delays in the area and where possible, please use alternative routes.

"We are at the scene with other emergency services. Thank you for your understanding."

National Highways Yorkshire confirmed the team are also on the way to the scene to assist with traffic management.