At around 5am this morning (February 28) the team at the North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room said they received a call from a member of the public who was concerned about two boys wearing balaclavas on a moped with no lights or registration.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The moped was heading towards York city centre and CCTV operators quickly identified two boys matching the description. Police officers were also sent towards the area.

"A further call was received from another member of the public reporting that two boys also matching the same description were on a moped in the same area. They were armed with a set of bolt cutters.

"The boys then acquired a further moped from a nearby property and made off towards Millennium Bridge.

"A search of the area led to officers recovering the two suspected stolen mopeds. The suspects were detained a short time later."

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

They both currently remain in police custody and enquiries are continuing.