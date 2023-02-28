North Yorkshire Police used specialist equipment in York city centre on Saturday evening to help keep people safe. Officers from the York Inner Neighbourhood policing Team worked alongside Special Constables, door staff and premises supervisors on Operation Search.

The operation was supported by the City of York Council, licensed premises, and door staff. Several venues such as Popworld, Jalou and Kuda participated on the night.

Police officers said hundreds of searches were carried out as members of the public entered venues - but thankfully no weapons were recovered.

Inspector Andrew Godfrey from the York Inner Neighbourhood policing Team said: “It’s fantastic to see that from the hundreds of people that were searched on Saturday no weapons were found.

“Members of the public should feel reassured by this as it shows that York city centre is a safe place.

“Although the operation is designed to recover weapons it also acts as a deterrent and helps us spread the message that we will not tolerate the use of weapons on the streets of York and North Yorkshire.

“I would like to thank the partners and the licensed premises who we worked with on Saturday evening.

“We will continue to work together and will plan similar operations in the future to ensure that York remains a safe place to be for everyone.”

Metal detection wands which detect dense metal objects were used to search people when they entered licenced premises. Members of door staff were predominantly in charge of using the equipment to conduct the searches with police officers on patrol nearby who could step in when needed.