18-year-old Chloe Smith and Eva Izumi, a year her senior, are the newest additions to the Valkyrie, and will add further depth to Lindsay Anfield's title-challenging squad.

The pair become Valkyrie's third and fourth signings this month, following the arrivals of two-time Women's Super League winner Aimee Staveley and half-back Sade Rihari, who lifted the Women's Super League Shield in 2021, in recent weeks.

Smith makes the switch to North Yorkshire from fellow Women's Super League outfit Castleford Tigers, having previously spent time at Huddersfield Giants.

The versatile player, who is comfortable at both half-back and stand-off, began her career at Hunslet, playing for the majority of her youth at Normanton Knights before getting her first taste of Super League rugby during a spell at the Giants in 2021.

With Rihari, Liv Gale and Georgie Hetherington also in the Valkyrie's ranks, she is in good company in the position.

Valkyrie Director of Rugby Anfield praised Smith's commitment and enthusiasm as some of the deciding factors in the move, saying:

“Chloe is an exciting young prospect, so I’m delighted to bring her to the club.

“Young players with good half-back skill sets are hard to come by, plus we've been really pleased with Chloe's commitment and enthusiasm in training.

“Chloe came to an Under-19s Trial session and clearly stood out. She asked for a trial with the first team and after a month or so, she hasn’t missed a session and she’s worked extremely hard.

“She’s showed the potential to become decent athlete and has a good understanding of rugby league for a young player, so we were keen to keep her in our squad.

“Chloe has strong ball-handling skills and has also shown an ability to strike the ball well when kicking.

“She has a lot to learn about playing half-back at this level, but is developing well and showing progress every week.”

19-year-old Izumi joins the Valkyrie from Oulton Raidettes, who impressed in reaching the quarter-finals of the Betfred Women's Challenge Cup last season.

The winger has been a part of England's Diploma in Sporting Excellence (DiSE) programme, the first step on the England Performance Pathway, and has also spent time at the Tigers earlier in her career.

Anfield is excited to further Izumi's development at the Valkyrie, adding:

“I’ve worked with Eva since she was 16-years-old and she has always been a raw rugby league talent.

“She’s very powerful, quick and probably underestimates how good she could go on to become.

“She has a lot to learn but has committed really well to our programme and is already making a lot of progress.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what she can do over the next few years, if she stays as dedicated as she has been to the Club so far.”

York Valkyrie return to the LNER Community Stadium in Round Two of the Women's Super League season against St Helens on Sunday, April 16 (3pm).