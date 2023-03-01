Aldo Leka, 31, had £27,990 in cash on him and was trying to get away from police, said Lydia Carroll, prosecuting at York Crown Court.

He hit a kerb and a parked vehicle, abandoned his car and tried to flee on foot but was caught and arrested.

Leka, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, having cash obtained through criminal means, driving without insurance and without a licence, and failure to stop.

Judge Simon Hickey declared him a “risk or danger to the public” and told him: “You clearly couldn’t handle a motor car of this quality, size or speed; coupled with that you were determined to evade police.”

Albanian speaking Leka had arrived in the UK in 2020 with no papers indicating he could drive safely on UK roads.

He had refused to answer police questions about the money and his claim to a probation officer that it was to do with a “car wash” was “simply nonsense”, the judge said.

Leka was jailed for 20 months, banned from driving for 34 months and ordered to take an extended driving test before driving alone again. The money was confiscated under a law designed to prevent criminals enjoying the profits of their crimes.

Leka said: “I don’t want to go to prison because I am unwell.”

He has been in custody since his arrest.

His barrister Benjamin Bell said: “He is sorry for his action. He realises they were wrong and that he was stupid.”

Ms Carroll said a member of the public alerted police that Leka was driving the Mercedes Benz erratically on the A1(M) southbound at 1.50pm on January 3.

Police located him and signalled him to pull over.

He drove into Wetherby Services, put his foot down and momentarily lost control of his rear wheels.

“No consideration was shown to the holidaymakers and pedestrians in the car park which was busy at this time of day,” said Ms Carroll.

Leka drove at 40mph in the 20mph zone covering the services, and at one point reached 53mph.

He was still speeding when he hit the kerb and fled over a fence in a bid to escape from the pursuing police, said Ms Carroll.

But he was caught after a brief chase and police found the cash in the car.

He was not the car's registered keeper, was uninsured and had no driving licence.

The judge said it was a common sense inference that Leka was a courier for “more sophisticated criminals”.