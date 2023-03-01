BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, is forecasting light snow showers in the city next Tuesday evening, after sleet showers earlier in the day and also on Sunday.

These would be brought in on bitterly cold northerly winds from the Arctic.

The Met Office is also suggesting the possibility of snow next week, despite the meteorological spring officially beginning today.

The Met Office says it has reduced confidence, but colder air may ingress into northern and eastern areas at times, perhaps bringing wintry showers.

It says there is a low probability that these snow showers may become more widespread.

It adds: "Later in the period there is an increasing chance of it turning more unsettled, possibly bringing snow at times. Temperatures likely to be generally below average."

Forecasters have been warning for weeks about the possibility of a return of something akin to the 'Beast from the East' of February 2018, which meant snow for York carried in on bitterly cold easterly winds.

They said a Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) in February might lead to cold weather returning in March, with a large area of blocking high pressure possibly settling over northern Europe, including the UK, leading to cold easterly and north-easterly winds.