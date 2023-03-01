Bradley’s Jewellers in Low Petergate in York, found themselves first in the queue at Birmingham Assay Office this morning (March 1).

Owner Kay Bradley made her way down to Birmingham in a bid to be one of the first to receive the commemorative hallmark, which was unveiled in February 2023.

READ MORE: York woman celebrates dream wedding after fighting cancer for second time, at 26

The King Charles III hallmark (Image: Birmingham Assay Office)

Her efforts led to her Fabergé Yorkshire Rose Egg Surprise Locket in 18k white gold being the first piece to be stamped with the new King’s image, alongside fineness hallmarks and sponsors’ marks.

READ MORE: Top North Yorkshire restaurant named Best Gastropub in the UK

Kay said: “I have a fantastic relationship with the Birmingham Assay Office, who have been so supportive in helping me build brands and develop my collections through unique hallmarks.

"As a proud British jeweller, I wanted the chance to secure the first King Charles III Coronation commemorative hallmark.

"I was thrilled to discover that our Fabergé Yorkshire Rose Egg Surprise Locket was the first piece over the line! It is a fantastic slice of history that I can share with my customers and the wider York community.”

Bradley’s Jewellers is committed to hallmarking both for legal, commemorative and branding purposes and Kay has her own KLB (Kay Louise Bradley) and ECO (Eco Rocks) sponsor’s marks for her fine jewellery and laboratory-grown diamond jewellery collections, respectively.

She also worked with the team at Birmingham Assay Office to develop hallmark logos for her own-brand ranges, including The York Rose, The York Daffodil, Twinkle Toes, and Rainbow Hope.

Kay said: “These unique hallmarking opportunities have allowed me to personalise my own-brand collections and authenticate my original designs.

"Each piece of Fabergé Yorkshire Rose jewellery, for example, is stamped with The York Rose logo with a ‘K’ in the centre, which is my personal cypher.

"Plus, some ranges have the additional Created in the UK hallmark to signify that they are 100 per cent British-made from design and manufacturing to finishing."

Kay Bradley and Birmingham Assay Office CEO Doug Henry today (Image: Bradley's)

In recent months, Kay also ensured her pieces were stamped with Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee mark.

Marie Brennan, senior key account manager at The Birmingham Assay Office said: “Kay Bradley and her team really appreciate the value of hallmarking, so it was great to discover she was first though the door of Birmingham Assay Office to receive this new commemorative mark. I know this is a highlight for Kay as a designer and businesswoman, and we like sharing in these special moments with our customers.”

The King Charles III Coronation commemorative hallmark, which depicts the King's head against an oval background, will be available upon request for retail jewellers, suppliers and designer-makers until December 31, 2024. It can be applied to gold, silver, platinum or palladium items, by any of the four UK assay offices.

Director of Special Projects, Sarah Fabergé, said: “Significant milestones have always played a part in Fabergé’s story. The Royal Collection Trust includes Fabergé items gifted between members of the Royal Family to mark special occasions. We are therefore delighted to hear that our Fabergé Yorkshire Rose Egg Surprise Locket, exclusive to Bradley’s Jewellers York, was the first piece to receive the commemorative hallmark at the Birmingham Assay Office.”