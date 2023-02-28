The incident happened in Cold Bath Road in Harrogate at around 6.50pm on Wednesday February 14.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "CCTV captured a couple in the restaurant finding a scarf under their table. A man picks up the scarf, folds it and places it in his pocket.

"The scarf was an Alexander McQueen scarf in pink, red and gold, with flowers on it.

"Officers want to speak to a man pictured on CCTV in the restaurant, as he may have important information that could assist the investigation."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email paul.southgate@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC1471 Southgate.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230028534 when passing on information.