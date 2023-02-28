The route, linking Leeds and York with the historic port of Whitby, which has been named Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route in a national poll, has been saved after the Government confirmed further funding to support buses.

The funding extension means more people can now take advantage of the £2 fare cap, which was originally due to end on Friday, 31 March, but has now been extended to the end of June.

Coastliner’s parent company Transdev says 13,000 customers in the February half term week took advantage of the £2 maximum one-way fare, saving an average of £5.50 per trip.

The bus operator now says its Coastliner 840 service will not now be withdrawn in early April, as it steps up plans to attract more people to travel on its buses, including beyond the revised ending of the £2 fare cap on Friday 30 June. A further review of the route’s performance will take place in early Autumn, as Transdev works with North Yorkshire County Council to plan for the longer term.

Transdev Commercial Director Paul Turner said: “We are delighted to confirm that our Coastliner 840 route will continue this summer, following impressive increases in customer numbers using the service.

“Our current service will continue throughout the summer with minor changes to running times to assist with reliability. We’re also investigating ways to build in extra capacity at the busiest times, to make sure everyone who wants to travel with us can do so – we will announce full details of our summer timetable in due course.

“The Coastliner 840’s longer term future will naturally depend on how it performs beyond the end of June, but we are hoping that customers who discover what an amazing journey it is will want to experience it again, and by doing so, helping to secure it for everyone to enjoy.

“In the meantime, we’re looking forward to what we hope will be a busy summer on Coastliner, as we work with our partners including North Yorkshire County Council to encourage more people to come and enjoy this wonderful scenic journey over the North York Moors to Whitby.”

North Yorkshire County Council’s Executive Member for Highways and Transport, Cllr. Keane Duncan said: “We have been working hard to save the 840 so today’s news is very welcome for the residents and visitors this important route serves.

“It is an example of how the Government’s support package and the Council’s close co-operation with operators is making a difference.

“We are pleased to see an increase in passenger numbers for this route. We will work with Transdev and other operators over the coming months to promote services and encourage more people to choose the bus.

“It is only by doing this that we will have a sustainable network of services in the longer term, responsive to passenger needs and free from the uncertainty that comes with long-term reliance on taxpayer funding.”

Coastliner’s 840 route between Leeds, York, Malton, Pickering, and Whitby was named Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route in a national poll of bus users. Its buses provide unrivalled views across the North York Moors National Park on the journey through Goathland – famous as ‘Aidensfield’ in the ITV classic police drama ‘Heartbeat’ – and on to the family seaside resort of Whitby.

Customers using the scenic route can also enjoy 10 per cent off admission to the stunning Gothic ruins of Whitby Abbey using a ‘Transdev Treats’ discount voucher, available from bus drivers on the service.

The Coastliner 843 service follows the same route as the 840 from Leeds and York as far as Malton, then continues every hour across the day from Malton to Scarborough, serving the town centre for the South Bay, Peasholm Park for the North Bay, and the Alpamare Water Park.

An illustrated guide to exploring the scenic 840 journey to Whitby, plus timetables and money saving fare deals across the Coastliner network, is available online at: transdevbus.co.uk/coastliner.