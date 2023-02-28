As The Press reported at the end of January, Rebecca Porter from Wheldrake, planned to marry her fiancé, Kris, on Saturday, February 18, ahead of undergoing fresh treatment.

The couple got married at Wheldrake Church, followed by a reception at Burtonfields Hall at Stamford Bridge.

Rebecca said: "We had such a magical day, it was everything we dreamed of.

"We can’t thank everyone enough for helping to make our day so special."

Rebecca was first diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma at the age of 20 and at the time she went through chemotherapy to try and beat the disease.

Kris, proposed to her and they looked to the future together and in June 2017 Rebecca was given the all clear. She hoped her life would get back to normal and she opened her own beauty business.

But sadly, in 2021 Rebecca received another cancer diagnosis, this time it was Ewing Sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that affects bones or the surrounding tissue.

This meant everything in Rebecca's life was put on hold again, her business and her plans to marry Kris.

"I had just got my career going and had clients and everything had to stop," said Rebecca.

"I sat in hospital in Leeds on my own for a week - because it was during the Covid restrictions I wasn't allowed to have anyone with me.

"When I was diagnosed with Ewing's it really started to get scary, I was overcome with worry about the diagnosis."

After undergoing treatment Rebecca had a scan in October and was at the point that it was nearly all gone, but following a second scan, she found out just before Christmas that there is a 1cm tumour in her chest, very close to her heart, which the hospital cannot treat with radiotherapy.

The hospital advised Rebecca that there is a very small chance of the treatment working and she wanted to get married to Kris in church with her family and friends around her.

Her friend, Vicky Harding, from Fulford, has been fundraising to try and help Rebecca since her first cancer diagnosis raising £3,370 so far to help with the costs of the wedding.

Vicky said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported the GoFundMe page - the response has already been incredible.

"Any money left over from the page will help Rebecca to rebuild her life when she comes out of the other side of her treatment."

