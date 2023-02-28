Tony Morgan has written a series of novels and non-fiction history books and in the past he has donated £5,000 from the profits made from his history books and speaker fees from his history talks to St Leonard's Hospice.

Today (Tuesday, February 28), he releases his new book, 'True Life Tales of Tudor York', to help raise more funds for the hospice.

Tony, who is an Associate Professor at the University of Leeds, said: "I’ve been delighted to support the work of the hospice over the last few years and I’m really pleased to do so again.

"Interestingly, one of the things I uncovered during my research for the new book was that the original St Leonard’s in York was one of the most important hospitals in the whole of Tudor England.”

The book features the history and closure of the original St Leonard's Hospital which the hospice is named after.

Annie Keogh, Community Development Fundraiser at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: "This is a really thoughtful fundraising idea and we are so grateful to Tony for thinking of us.

"It’s fascinating to read how the hospice has developed over the years and how it was part of York’s early history.

"We hope his latest book raises even more much needed funds for our hospice and wish him all the best for the launch."

The book also describes what happened in York during the time of the Tudors, including the lives of the rich and poor, royal visits, rebellions, religious unrest plagues, natural disasters and the life of rich and poor in Tudor York.

The book is now available to buy online here.