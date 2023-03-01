Secondary school admission figures from City of York Council for entry in September 2023 reveal that 94.8 per cent of York children have been allocated their first preference of school - an increase of 1.6 per cent on last year’s figures.

The council's figures published today (March 1) show that 98 per cent of pupils got one of their five preferences.

Councillor Andrew Waller, the council’s executive member for education, children and young people, said: “It is encouraging that such a high proportion of young people in York will start the next chapter of their learning journey at the school of their choice.

"The council will work with schools and academy trusts to find places for those who still need one.”

Forty-four pupils were unplaced. Of these, 19 pupils didn’t get any of their preferences and 25 pupils did not provide any preference schools. The council said the unplaced pupils are largely made up of parent or carers who did not apply for their catchment school despite being advised to do so.

Parents who applied online can find out where their child has been allocated a place by logging into their parent portal account on the council website.

Parents who made written applications will receive a letter confirming their admission arrangements. Anyone who didn’t receive their first choice of school will also receive written confirmation.

Any parent whose children may be eligible for free school meals – one of a number of benefits that come with applying for the pupil premium – should apply through their online account at: www.york.gov.uk/parentportal

Assistance with school uniform costs for September may also available to pupils starting years 7 to 10 who are entitled to receive benefit based free school meals at non-academy schools.

Further information about this - and who could be able to get free school meals - is available at www.york.gov.uk/FreeSchoolMeals

The deadline for applications for secondary schools in York closed in October last year.

Maxine Squire, the council’s assistant director for education, skills and special educational needs and disabilities, said: “Moving to secondary school is a significant milestone in a young person’s life and it’s really important that parents, carers and young people get the opportunity to consider different options."

Parents could apply for a maximum of five schools, where at least one preference had to be the catchment school.

All Saint's RC School, Fulford School and Archbishop Holgate's School all landed a place in the top 10 state schools in the north, with All Saints taking fifth, Fulford in seventh and Archbishop Holgate's in 10th, as shown in the Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2023.