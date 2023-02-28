The Euphonics Choir co-chairs sang for the homeless at the HOPING Street Kitchen as they donated vital funds to help feed homeless people in York on Sunday (February 26) - as the choir celebrate their 10th birthday.

The funds, raised at Euphonics concert by Lynne Robertson and Beryl Gatenby, will boost HOPING’s capacity to ensure hot meals are available for a growing number of homeless people and families in need.

Street kitchen co-ordinator, Helen Meadows, said: “It’s a morale boost in tough times to feel the support of such a joyful organisation. Euphonics’ members are recruited from outside the Women's Institute nowadays but the group retains that reputation for care and concern.

"Really, it’s a perfect match, as we are all singing from the same hymn sheet.”

Euphonics Choir, directed by Amanda Crawley, will next perform at Joseph Rowntree Theatre in York on Monday March 6.