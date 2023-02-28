North Yorkshire Police say the burglary happened on Briar Cliffe in Brayton near Selby some time between 8pm on Saturday (February 25) and 10.45am the next day.

A police spokesman said: "An address was entered and a Toshiba 65” TV, a gaming computer and a mobile phone were stolen.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Samuel.Potts@northyorkshire.police.uk."

Witnesses can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Police Constable Potts.

To remain anonymous pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230035755.