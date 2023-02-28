The Star Inn pub at Harome, near Helmsley, which was 'reduced to ashes' by a fire back in November 2021, and started to reopen back in October after being pieced back together, tops a list by Global travel site, Big 7 Travel and is the only Yorkshire restaurant to make the top ten.

The list, which is now in its second year, looked at ingredient quality, value for money, consistency based on Google and critic reviews, innovation, atmosphere, location and accessibility.

Judges said: "Well, if anywhere’s going to scratch the itch for a cosy, traditional pub, it’s this 14th-century thatched spot in Harome. Lauded by Michelin experts and celebrated with plenty of awards, chef Steve Smith’s inventive cooking is a contrast to its rural appearance.

READ MORE: First taste of food revealed at York Minster Refectory restaurant

"While the menu features modern, confident dishes, it uses local ingredients to make it the best of the best. Think: fish sourced from the North Sea, game from the Yorkshire Moors, and vegetables straight from the kitchen’s garden."

In an odd turn of events, The Star also features at number 37 in the complete top 50 list, which also has Judge's Lodgings in Lendal in York at 49 and The Pipe and Glass, Beverley at 32.

The Star, which also offers a nine-bedroom hotel just opposite, has won numerous awards and its continually praised for its food.

And, during the past two decades, the teamj there have won virtually every relevant industry gong including a much-celebrated Michelin star.

The Star is a 14th century thatched inn in Ryedale and the blaze on November 24, 2021 completely gutted the pub roof.

Although the restaurant has been extended over the years to add a modern new dining room with banquette seating and a cocktail bar, many regulars enjoyed the original pub bar, housed in the thatched-roof inn, with roaring fire and low-ceilinged dining room. Diners could retire into the eaves, to the coffee loft, also home to a private dining room.

The pub bar was the work of legendary local craftsman Robert "Mousey" Thompson, aka the "Mouseman of Kilburn".

READ NEXT: Here are the roads closed in Ryedale this week

Andrew also extended the Star "franchise", opening satellite restaurants in York - The Star Inn the City - and at Whitby, the Star Inn the Harbour in June 2017.

But, sadly in October last year, he said he and his fellow director, Mike Green, had been forced to let their 'hearts rule our heads' for many months and had had to make the difficult decision to close in Whitby.

Click here for the complete list of The Best Gastropubs in the UK.