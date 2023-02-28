The show hosted by Claudia Winkleman and filmed in the Scottish Highlands shocked the nation with its dramatic twists and tense discussions, with some describing it as one of the best pieces of British television in a long time.

🏰 The Traitors series two is OFFICIALLY coming!



Think you could be the next Maddy Marple? Or go totally undetected in a glorious hooded cloak with @ClaudiaWinkle?



Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/AltcNCrXQ1 pic.twitter.com/a5vX2h9uxX — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 27, 2023

The Traitors is based on the Dutch show De Verraders which began in 2021 and has since been adapted into a UK, Australian and USA version.

The show's first season concluded in December and fans have been waiting for news of a second.

The BBC this morning The Traitors would be coming back for a second season and applications for those wanting to take part were now open.

Head of Entertainment at the BBC, Kalpna Patel-Knight, said : “Last year’s ambitious and bingeable hit The Traitors with Claudia Winkleman is coming back with the brilliant team at Studio Lambert set to bring viewers another magnificent series full of drama and suspense.

"We can certainly expect even more deceit and psychological games for the Traitors and Faithfuls.”

CEO of Studio Lambert, Stephen Lambert, added: “We were delighted so many viewers of BBC One and BBC iPlayer loved the first season.

"They told us they enjoyed the drama and entertainment of watching our players judge each other, often leaping to false conclusions, but also forming alliances and real friendships.

"We’re excited to be making a second season with Claudia as together we build on the success of the first.”

Winkleman said she couldn't wait for season 2 to kick off.

She said: “I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television."

The Traitors has now had 34 million views on BBC iPlayer and is the biggest new entertainment launch for the BBC in two years.

How to apply for The Traitors: season 2?





Applications are now open for season 2 of The Traitors.

Head to the BBC website and visit the 'take part' section and look for The Traitors link.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and entries close on July 31, 2023.