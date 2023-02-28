Pickering Book Tree, in Market Place, Pickering, has made the donation following a scheme over the Christmas period where the shop donated £1 in books for every £10 spent by customers.

Donations will see new books gifted to the libraries of Pickering Community Infant and Nursery School, Pickering Community Junior School, and St Joseph’s School.

The bookshop is a family run venture by Andrew and Stephanie Bundy, and their daughter Cathy Charlton.

Stephanie Bundy, Cathy Charlton, and Andrew Bundy (Image: Pickering Book Tree)

Stephanie said the store has made it a priority to have a positive local impact.

“Supporting a love of reading from an early age is so important and it’s been a delight to donate books in this way to increase the range of books available to as many children in this town as possible,” she said.

Michaela De Barr, headteacher of Pickering Community Junior School and acting headteacher of the Infant School, said: “(This donation has) really helped to enhance the reading resources in both schools and the children are really excited about exploring the new titles.”

Pickering Book Tree has donated £807 to local schools (Image: Pickering Book Tree)

Andrew added: “It is a joy to be able to give back wherever we can and support the town’s schools in sharing brilliant books with children.”

The book deliveries have come in time for World Book Day on Thursday, March 2.

For World Book Day, children can redeem their £1 vouchers in exchange for a free book, or £1 off the price of any book in the children’s or young adult sections.

The bookshop will run a weeklong series of drop-in activities launching on World Book Day.

These activities will give children the chance to recommend their favourite book, have their recommendation displayed in the shop, and be in with the chance of winning a prize.

Pickering Book Tree's World Book Day display (Image: Dylan Connell)

“This is the perfect time for all ages to celebrate books and reading together," said Andrew.

"We are determined to continue offering both quality and choice in a welcoming space."

The bookshop opened in August 2022, with this week marking its six month anniversary.

Cathy said that the shop aims to continue supporting the local community in the future.

“We firmly believe that every market town deserves a bookshop and are proud to add another in Ryedale alongside the lovely bookshops in Malton and Helmsley,” she said.

Inside Pickering Book Tree (Image: Dylan Connell)

The bookshop holds free to attend picture book readings every Saturday morning, and monthly author evening events which are also free of charge.

Stephanie added: “We have loved every minute of becoming Pickering’s new bookshop and are excited to continue building on what we have started.

"Also, a big thank you to all our lovely customers who have made all of this possible.”

More information about the bookshop can be found at www.pickeringbooktree.co.uk or on its social media pages.