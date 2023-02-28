While you might be tempted to commend the Group for its ambitious plans to breathe new life into Coney Street, the same could not be said of its launch of Yorcation – a ‘move into the booming holiday lets market’.

It’s disappointing that The Press chooses to run this puff piece in the midst of the nation’s worst housing crisis in decades.

This is nothing to be proud of.

With holiday let returns running at £1,000 per week for a small terraced house, long-term rentals and starter homes are all but impossible to come by.

Young people and families, key workers, indeed any worker is being priced out of the market in York by the rise of this new class of commercial landlord.

You can spot these conversions with their key safes and Farrow and Ball makeovers all over our city.

But no amount of artful curation, all in the best possible taste, will erase the structural injustice that this is imposing on the younger generation (that’s under 45) and people on lower incomes.

I for one will vote for the first political party who pledges to tax this face of the contemporary housing market out of existence.

Andy Shrimpton, Clementhorpe, York