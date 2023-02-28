Only York could finally try to create a much overdue riverside walk at the cost of the very stores that still allow us to have ‘a viable shopping high street’, just (Boots and Next set to leave sites in Coney Street, York, February 23).
The size of the large Boots with its optician will never be replicated.
Losing TK Maxx, the last place one could browse and potter, to another unnecessary burger joint was already a big nail in the coffin. Yes, only York.
Dot Nicholson, Fishergate
Sad to see empty shops
I walked through York (my home city) and was shocked to see so many shops closing down, or already closed and boarded up.
York used to be full of vibrant shops and Coney Street was always busy.
But now it looks derelict.
We seem to be getting more coffee shops and eateries on every corner. Why? Are the rents too high? Or is it that the shops now move to premises further afield?
It’s such a shame to see so many well-loved shops on the decline or closing down.
Yorkies like to have a mooch around shops (well, a lot of us do). But now York seems to cater more for the tourists than the residents. It’s very sad.
S McClaren, Boroughridge Road, York
