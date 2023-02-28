North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 8pm last night (February 27) after a crash in York Road, Thirsk.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Thirsk and Boroughbridge responded to a report of a crash at 7.53pm.

"On arrival crews found that a man was medically trapped in the vehicle.

"Crews liaised with ambulance crews on the scene and carried out a full roof removal to enable the extrication of the casualty.

"The casualty was removed from the vehicle using a spinal board and transported to hospital suffering suspected neck injuries.

"Crews made the scene safe and handed over to the police."