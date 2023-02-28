A MAN has been injured in a car crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 8pm last night (February 27) after a crash in York Road, Thirsk.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Thirsk and Boroughbridge responded to a report of a crash at 7.53pm.
"On arrival crews found that a man was medically trapped in the vehicle.
"Crews liaised with ambulance crews on the scene and carried out a full roof removal to enable the extrication of the casualty.
"The casualty was removed from the vehicle using a spinal board and transported to hospital suffering suspected neck injuries.
"Crews made the scene safe and handed over to the police."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article