POLICE in North Yorkshire snagged a driver doing 108mph through a National Park.

Traffic officers say they were out on patrol yesterday (February 27) when they clocked a driver going dangerously fast.

A police spokesman said: "This morning we deployed to numerous areas in the Yorkshire Dales area. 

"Despite the stunning scenery and views to admire, one driver seemed to be in a rush and was recorded travelling at 108mph in a 60mph limit.

"You are putting your own safety and others at risk."