She told a jury that she and David Andrew White, 37, had been drinking in her flat after each had separately been to a rugby club.

The jury heard the woman say that during the evening at her home White’s attitude had changed so much for the worse that she left the room where they were to avoid escalating the situation.

But he joined her in a bedroom where he had lunged forward and hit her.

White claimed that the woman’s attitude had changed and that she had been trashing her furniture and other belongings. She denied this.

After the jury returned their verdict, Judge Simon Hickey said: “I don’t believe for a moment this woman would start smashing up her own furniture and her own flat. I just don’t find that credible.”

He also said he had found her a credible witness.

The jury was asked to decide if White, of Chapelfields Road, Acomb, had intended to cause the woman grievous bodily harm when he wounded her and decided he had not. White admitted wounding her without intent before the trial.

White was remanded in custody while probation officers prepare a pre-sentence report. He will be sentenced on March 20. Both he and the women agree they had been in an on-off relationship for some months.

The judge said the woman will be permanently scarred on her nose.

The jury at York Crown Court heard the woman say that she had been to watch fireworks in early November at the rugby club, where she had had two glasses of beer.

White came to her house that evening and bought some beer at a local garage. She had another couple of beers, she said.

She told the jury she didn’t know how much White had drunk.

She said that when he asked her for a cigarette and she declined, he hit her in the face with the glass.

White told the jury they had been together at the rugby club.

He had bought 12 beers from the garage and they had had six each.

He claimed the woman had held his neck and when he followed her into the second room, she had asked him to get her a drink.

The argument had flared up again and he said he had lashed out with both hands forgetting that he had a glass in one.

Both White and the woman agreed he had been upset after he caused the injury to her nose and tried to get her help.

Police arrived at the house at 1.30am.