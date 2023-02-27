A WOMAN has been found dead at her home in York.

North Yorkshire Police say they are trying to find the family of Jacqueline Williamson, 70, who lived in York and was found dead last week.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

And a force spokesman said: "If you are related to Jacqueline, please call Su Gregson, at North Yorkshire Coroner's Officer on 01609 643168."