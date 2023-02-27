As reported by The Press, Banks Music Room, in Lendal, is to close on March 17 after first opening in the city in 1756.

Musicroom is part of the Hal Leonard group, which confirmed the closure on February 20 as part of plans to restructure its Musicroom consumer business in the UK and Ireland.

Banks Musicroom is to close on March 17 (Image: Dylan Connell)

The full scale of the closures will also see Musicroom retail stores in Edinburgh, Exeter, Lincoln, and Stratford close – with just the company’s flagship store in Denmark Street, London, to remain open.

Queues formed in Lendal on Saturday, February 25, as customers waited to enter the store during the first weekend of its closing down sale.

'Unacceptable Customer Behaviour'





Now, however, the shop has spoken out about the “unacceptable customer behaviour” that staff have encountered during the closing down sale.

The sign in Banks' window (Image: Dylan Connell)

A notice in the shop’s window reads: “Employees in this store have been given notice of redundancy. Despite this they have continued to do their best to support each other and you as customers during this incredibly difficult time.

“Staff are not in a position to offer further discounts, delivery or the services they would provide under normal circumstances.

“To ensure we put the wellbeing of our staff first, the store is limiting its hours and may be closed at short notice. We ask your support and understanding.

“It is disappointing to have to remind customers in this situation that we will not tolerate any form of abuse or harassment towards our employees. Please be kind and considerate.”

After opening briefly on Saturday, the store remained closed on Sunday and today.

It is expected to reopen tomorrow from 12.30pm.

