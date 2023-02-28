It arises due to changes in melanocytes. These are the cells in your skin responsible for skin pigmentation.

With roughly sixteen thousand new cases in the UK every year, it is our fifth commonest cancer.

Rates of cure or being disease free for more than 10 years have steadily risen over the last quarter of a century. However, how deep the tumour has spread can affect survival, this depth being measured in millimetres.

Hence news of the world’s first cancer vaccine is a significant milestone.

It has been developed by Moderna, the company which also brought us one the Covid immunisations.

In clinical trials it has reduced the risk of cancer return or death by almost 50 percent in high-risk individuals, when used alongside the immunotherapy drug Keytruda, compared to patients given Keytruda alone.

Cancer cells, removed from the patient during surgery, are combined with messenger RNA (mRNA).

If this sounds familiar, again it is technology like that used to create Covid vaccines.

The combination is then injected into the patient. Multiple injections are required, but if the person has a functioning immune system, their white blood cells will recognise the abnormal tumour cells.

So, if the tumour returns, the patient's own immune system should be able to not only identify but also destroy it before it takes hold.

If this is successful, it could open the door for cancer vaccines for other tumours with high risk of recurrence.

Though the skin is the largest single organ and our most visible aspect, there is a lot of confusion on skin pigmentation, good skin health and how to identify a skin cancer.

Every race has the same number of melanocytes in their skin. What decides a person’s skin tone is how much melanin these cells produce. Those with darker skin produce more melanin.

Melanin protects us from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Tanning is the skin’s response to this assault. It is the first sign of skin damage, such that skin experts would now advise against trying to get a 'healthy tan'.

This does not mean that you should shy away from the outdoors. A certain amount of sunlight is essential, being a valuable source of vitamin D. The sun is typically at its hottest between the hours of eleven am to three pm, the times you should avoid.

Children and those with a pale complexion, green or blue eyes and red or fair hair are most at risk of sun damage. This is more so when exposed to short but intense exposure such as summer holidays abroad. Persons who live in warmer climes with year-round sun tend to get less melanomas.

Genetics obviously plays a role in the development of many cancers and if a first degree relative has had melanoma you have a greater chance of the same.

Cancer is more prevalent the older we get due to more cells turning over faultily as well as the body’s immune system being less able to identify these abnormal cells. However, the number of melanomas in persons aged between fifteen to thirty-four is rising.

Despite all this, it is estimated that up to 90 percent of melanomas could be prevented.

Identifying a melanoma, perhaps the most important piece of the jigsaw, has also generated a lot of myths. Contrary to popular belief, the majority of melanomas arise as new moles, rather than changes in pre-existing moles. However, any change in an established mole should not be ignored.

General practitioners and dermatologists use the ABCDE approach when assessing a potential melanoma:

A is asymmetry; moles with a regular shape for example round or oval are less concern.

B is for border; an irregular or ragged border is cause for concern.

C stands for Colour; moles with a single or uniform colour are less likely to be worrisome.

D is for diameter – look for anything more than 6 millimetres in maximum diameter.

E, is for evolving – a mole or skin lesion that is changing shape/size/colour should not be ignored.

Further clarification is obtained by looking at the mole under a hand held microscope called a dermatoscope. If your GP is concerned that you have a melanoma, you will be referred specialist under the two weeks wait rule.

Though the melanoma vaccine may become a reality very shortly, prevention remains better than cure, as well as being observant of any changes in your skin or that of your loved ones.

Dr. Zak Uddin is a General Practitioner