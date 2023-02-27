At 7pm next Tuesday (March 7), Extinction Rebellion York will host Women in Action, an evening of discussion about what it means to take 'action', and how more people can become active in their communities. The event is being run as part of York International Women's Week.

Women in Action will showcase a wide range of female activists from local and national groups, including the Trade Union Council, St Nicks, Stand Up to Racism, and Judith, 82, from Extinction Rebellion.

"Judith has been at the helm of the movement from the start. She is a real tour de force, inspiring and leading actions, and keeping us focused," says Laura, member of Extinction Rebellion York.

"She's incredible. We're very lucky to have her.

"Extinction Rebellion York are thrilled to host the first event of its kind in York. The variety of speakers just goes to show the range of causes that local women, and self-identifying men and non-binary people too, are involved in."

The event is free and open to all. Book your ticket here or visit York International Women's Week to see the full range of events on offer.