The county's police force say a white Ford Transit, registration CY64 DZY was stolen from Scarborough's Royal Avenue at about 3am on Sunday (February 26).

READ MORE: 'York Hospital saved my life' - mum of 6 brought back to life after medical emergency

A police spokesman said: "The vehicle is distinctive with a rear brake light that is damaged and covered in sellotape.

"If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, please email Christopher.Southern@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Christoper Southern.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230035724 when passing infroamtion.