More than £7,000 has been raised for the Mayor’s Community Fund through the auction of two car registration plates, according to Scarborough Council.

Previously allocated to two civic cars used by the mayor and deputy mayor, the registration plates have not been in use for almost two decades.

Since the council moved to a contracted chauffeur service eight years ago, both have been in storage.

The number plates, XVN 1 and XVN 1K, were sold by the authority via an auction website that specialises in registration plates, regtransfers.co.uk

In its February residents’ newsletter, the authority said: “Two car registration plates that we’ve owned but not used for almost two decades, have been sold to raise more than £7,000 for the Mayor’s Community Fund.”

According to Scarborough Council, there is no historical significance to either registration mark or any obvious connection to the borough of Scarborough.

The council said: “It’s thought they were only ever originally purchased because they were distinctive and similar enough to be used on two separate cars.

“Both plates are currently registered to the council until 2025 by which time we will have been abolished and replaced by the new unitary council for North Yorkshire.”