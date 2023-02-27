POLICE, youth workers and local councillors will be holding a community event in Chapelfields on Friday.
They will be at Sanderson House in Bramham Road from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.
The event will feature 'Cops v Kids' gaming laptops - and there will be police uniforms for local children to try on.
There will also be crime prevention advice and free property marking.
Among those attending will be members of the local neighbourhood police team, youth workers, a housing officer, ward councillor Andrew Waller and local area coordinator Penny Hutchinson.
"All are welcome so please come along to take part in the activities, to get advice or just for a chat with a cuppa," said a member of North Yorkshire Police's community messaging team.
