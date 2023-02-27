The Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab chose the name HMP Millsike from a shortlist of six chosen by a panel of Ministry of Justice officials and local residents.

The Millsike beck runs alongside the site in Full Sutton near Pocklington east of York where the new prison is being built.

It will be next to the existing top security HMP Full Sutton and will hold nearly 1,500 prisoners.

HMP Millsike is expected to open in 2025. Work on the site started last November. It is one of a series of new prisons planned or under construction.

Prisons Minister, Damian Hinds, said: “Naming this site puts us one step closer to our new prison playing its vital role in protecting the public and cutting crime.

This is a vital advancement towards our goal of creating 20,000 modern, innovative places.

The new infrastructure project is also playing an integral role in boosting the local economy - creating over 500 new jobs within the prison when completed, on top of hundreds more during construction.

In addition, over 40 per cent of construction orders fall within 50 miles of the site – filling order books for local supply chain businesses.