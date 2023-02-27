City of York Council's Children’s Social Work teams are hosting a drop-in recruitment event on Thursday (March 2) at West Offices from 3-5pm.

The event will provide social workers with an opportunity to chat to team mangers and social workers about working in York, the opportunities available across children’s service areas, the team ethos and commitment to career progression, in a relaxed, informal atmosphere.

Councillor Andrew Waller, the council’s executive member for children, young people and education, said: “We want all children and young people in York to get the best start in life to enable them to reach their full potential.”

“We know that when you make a positive change is child’s life you make a difference for generations to come. That’s why we are seeking out skilled, innovative and dedicated individuals to join our children’s social work teams.”

The council is also looking to recruit budding children’s social workers through the national ‘Step Up to Social Work’ scheme - which is an opportunity to receive support while training to start a new career in social work.

To book a place at the session, visit: bit.ly/3EGfdAu