At the end of March, Pearly Cow, a new group of restaurants with

‘fire and ice’ at its heart, will launch at the No. 1 Clifton in York.

Brothers Tristan, James, and Tom Guest have turned their attention to restaurants following the launch of their boutique hotel group, GuestHouse, in 2021.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: "Within the design, each Pearly Cow restaurant will feel connected to their locale through the choice of fabrics, wall coverings and tiling, as well as being individually styled with local art and accessories.

The new restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner (Image: Pearly Cow)

"At Pearly Cow in York, the team of coveted in-house designers fell in love with the contrasting lighter feminine elegance of its Georgian building and the darker masculine craftmanship of the medieval architecture found throughout the city, which is replicated in the design throughout.

"The spacious restaurant, complete with a private dining room seating up to 12 people, uses natural textures and finishes to achieve a cosy and atmospheric dining experience.

"Central to the four adjoining dining rooms in line with the original Georgian layout of the building are key elements of dry-aging fridges and wine and cheese displays."

With a flavour-first cooking approach, Pearly Cow said its ethos throughout is to "respect ingredients, prepare them well and present them beautifully".

The ‘Fire’ menu features meats and selected fish, seafood and vegetables cooked over a wood and charcoal Mibrasa Grill. Dishes include an array of steaks from sirloin to cote de boeuf served with beef fat chips, bone marrow and creamed spinach alongside half grilled Whitby lobster, charred lemon, and aioli and a charcoal roasted aubergine, sweet and sour peppers, kale pesto and rose harissa.

Meanwhile, on the ‘Ice’ menu there will be an array of crustaceans from fresh oysters served traditionally to potted Whitby crab with avocado, grapefruit and charred sourdough as well as seafood dishes such as yellow fin tuna, soy and bonito, heritage tomatoes and basil, alongside salt cod tacos with parsley mayonnaise.

Brothers Tristan, James, and Tom Guest have turned their attention to restaurants (Image: Pearly Cow)

There will also be a 45-day aged Hereford beef tartare and oyster cream with salted cucumber and Exmoor caviar on offer, as well as sweet treats such as the blackberry and lemon baked Alaska for two - which are set to become Pearly Cow signatures.

A handpicked wine list will feature classics, new world adventures and celebrate English sparkling, whilst a cocktail collection will take inspiration from the local surroundings in York.

Pearly Cow in York will be open from Monday to Sunday for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Two further openings are confirmed in Margate in May 2023 and Brighton in early 2024.