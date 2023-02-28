Housing spokesperson Cllr Michael Pavlovic said there would be a “sea change” in housing policy under a Labour administration to help solve the “affordability crisis” which has left nearly 1,200 people on the waiting list for social rented housing in the city.

He said Labour would work with housing associations to develop “100 per cent affordable homes through a mixture of discounted rental homes and part-buy homes” and stop building “hugely expensive” Passivhaus homes – buildings created to rigorous energy efficient design standards.

The council’s executive member for housing Cllr Denise Craghill said there was much agreement between Labour and her Green Party on housing, adding that it was a “great pity” Labour was attacking the council’s “award winning zero carbon schemes”.

City of York Council's executive member for housing Cllr Denise Craghill, at Ordnance Lane, a housing delivery programme

The council’s current housing programme is in the process of delivering 472 homes so far. It has a target of having 40 per cent affordable housing, though on some sites this rises to 60 per cent.

The definition of ‘affordable’ includes a variety of tenures, such as council rent (usually around 50 per cent of the market rate) and ‘intermediate rent’ (around 80 per cent of the market rate).

Earlier this month, the council’s housing director Tracey Carter argued that delivering 100 per cent affordable housing would be “extremely difficult”, but Cllr Pavlovic argued York could do this – at no cost to the council – by switching the model and giving land over to housing associations to build on.

These homes would also be better protected against the government’s right to buy policy, which has seen affordable homes lost at a quicker rate than the council has been able to replace them, Cllr Pavlovic said.

Cllr Michael Pavlovic, of York's Labour group

He also argued that the council could still build energy efficient homes, just without the Passivhaus name.

“This means we can divert money into the retrofitting of existing council homes that’s so desperately needed,” he added.

“Our aim is using all our powers to deliver decent quality, affordable homes that give all our residents some hope that York is somewhere they can live and flourish in the future”.

Cllr Craghill said Labour attacks on the housing delivery programme – which is award-winning – make her “worry as to how far they would actually prioritise the climate emergency if they were to gain control of the council”.

She added: “The affordability of housing in York is of course a huge problem for many York residents.

“We would never rule out building 100 per cent affordable on some sites if that made the most sense all round and a number of smaller sites have and are being sold to housing associations or community initiatives for this purpose.

“On our own delivery sites the sale of market sale properties helps to subsidise the affordable housing as well as the fantastic new, sustainable communities we are creating.”